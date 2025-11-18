Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 155 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $413.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.74.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

