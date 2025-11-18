Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 7,118 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.23% and a negative net margin of 1,273.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $75.00 price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.84.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $3,456,279.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,789.91. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

