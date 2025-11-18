Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,675,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,545,000 after acquiring an additional 785,864 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,581,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 284,323 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,376,000 after acquiring an additional 325,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,952.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942. This represents a 98.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $5,193,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 507,463 shares of company stock worth $53,126,637 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.43 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $116.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

