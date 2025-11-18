Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,738,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,993,000 after purchasing an additional 210,053 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.9% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $295.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.76 and its 200-day moving average is $281.00. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.05.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

