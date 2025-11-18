BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 236,106 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,579,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,953,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $58.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group ( NYSE:BHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

