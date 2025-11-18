Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Billiontoone Stock Performance

BLLN stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. Billiontoone has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule.

