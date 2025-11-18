Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,569,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,249 shares during the quarter. Grifols accounts for 5.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $113,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 975,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 189,625 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 516.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 109,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 91,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grifols by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 86,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,212,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 80,507 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

