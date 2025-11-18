Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Criteo accounts for 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Criteo by 1,376.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 81.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.42. Criteo had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Criteo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,832. This represents a 30.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst 02494 Teunissen acquired 4,403 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $99,992.13. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,468 shares in the company, valued at $283,148.28. This represents a 54.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $259,573. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

