Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Purchases 92,488 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 0.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.04.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $147.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $167.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

