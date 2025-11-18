Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. Cencora comprises 0.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $365.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

