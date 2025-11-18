BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,027,419,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,059,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,206,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,142,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,339,000 after buying an additional 279,336 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,024.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,076.97. The firm has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,302.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.