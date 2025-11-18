Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.79. 105,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 163,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
