Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.79. 105,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 163,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.