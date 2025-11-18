Blue Investment Partners LLC Sells 33,071 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Blue Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,071 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,151,037. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $293.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

