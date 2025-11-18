BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Shares Up 8% – What’s Next?

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.26 and last traded at $75.26. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81.
BlueScope Steel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 233.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th.
About BlueScope Steel
BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.
