Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,139.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,804.01 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,246.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,415.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

