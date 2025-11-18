Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 8.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $188,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE BAH opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $151.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.