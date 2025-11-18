Bridger Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 119,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,465,000. NIKE comprises approximately 5.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

