Bridger Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,307 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,023.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $832.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $780.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,033.62. The firm has a market cap of $967.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

