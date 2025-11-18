Bridger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bridger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 287.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $537.20 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $482.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $567.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.02.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

