Bridger Management LLC Invests $7.57 Million in Citigroup Inc. $C

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. Citigroup accounts for about 4.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

