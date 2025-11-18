Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $224.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.33 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.