Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

In related news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,016. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 750.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,354.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. Bruker has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.40 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

