Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,804.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,246.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,415.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5,433.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,139.21.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

