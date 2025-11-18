Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,311,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,954,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 132,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Navient by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 143,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 353,898 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 907,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Navient Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. Navient Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently -118.52%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

