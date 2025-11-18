Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $776.88 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $804.26 and a 200 day moving average of $816.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.