Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.