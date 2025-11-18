Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 1,568 Enpro Inc. $NPO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Enpro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enpro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $248.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.21.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,287.32. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

