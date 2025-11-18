Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 1,579 Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,579 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 278,069 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,408,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average is $169.46. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $240,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,904. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $240,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,222.61. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,882 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.