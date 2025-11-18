Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 4,262 Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

