Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 8,677 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Versor Investments LP increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $34.28.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($37.39) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 72.10%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

