Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NOMD stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $881.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

