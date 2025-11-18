Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 407.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 9.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

NYSE MSGS opened at $213.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average is $205.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.44 and a beta of 0.77. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.41 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

