Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nucor by 10.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $158.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,914. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

