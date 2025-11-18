Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 54,333 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 85.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,333 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of OMCL opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $129,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,212.25. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

