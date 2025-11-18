Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 59,050 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,050 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $138,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Neha Krishnamohan sold 40,504 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $939,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,253.60. This trade represents a 64.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 806,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,185,193.20. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 280,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

