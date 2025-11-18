Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $711,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $154.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $35,904.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 139,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,341.78. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $124,723.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 417,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,678.08. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,131 shares of company stock worth $714,930. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

