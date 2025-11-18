Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Life Time Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,038,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,571,000 after purchasing an additional 808,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $144,517,705.20. Following the sale, the director owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,030,465.95. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,846 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $121,634.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,301.50. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,743,880 shares of company stock worth $311,008,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:LTH opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

