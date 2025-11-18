Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 1,413,400.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 141,340 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $6,026,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $5,086,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 128.6% in the second quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Roku by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $13,580,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,000. This represents a 99.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,463 shares of company stock valued at $53,126,637. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.