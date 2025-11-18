Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $382.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.54 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

