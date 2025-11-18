Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.
Several research firms have issued reports on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Camping World in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Camping World from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Camping World stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Camping World has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.92.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.76%.
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
