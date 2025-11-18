Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Camping World in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Camping World from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on Camping World

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,521,000 after acquiring an additional 247,134 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 123.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,331 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 15.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,715,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 490,245 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its position in Camping World by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 1,921,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Camping World has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.76%.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.