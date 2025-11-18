Candriam S.C.A. Acquires New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,092,000 after buying an additional 653,279 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 452,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 262,714 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Harry C. Curtis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,756.25. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Sommer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $463,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 720,728 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,882.56. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,575. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.