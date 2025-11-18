Candriam S.C.A. Buys Shares of 3,099 Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.07. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $143.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

