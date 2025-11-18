Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Airlines by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 132,373 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $12,592,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 382.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.United Airlines’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings cut United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

