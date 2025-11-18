Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.21 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.33 and a 1 year high of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

