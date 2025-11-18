Candriam S.C.A. Has $955,000 Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $515,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,455,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

