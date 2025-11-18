Candriam S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 49.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

