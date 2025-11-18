Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stake in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 335.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $1,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,870 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Samsara by 237.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,941,000 after acquiring an additional 574,078 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $741,075.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 683,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,535.75. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $177,141.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,257.68. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,542,237 shares of company stock worth $134,996,350. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -228.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

