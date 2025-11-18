Candriam S.C.A. Invests $720,000 in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAY. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dayforce by 701.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Dayforce by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dayforce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Dayforce in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $130,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,939. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $2,707,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,753,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,371,462.10. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 74,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,720 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.22 million. Dayforce had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Dayforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAY

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.