Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 379.9% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,987,000 after buying an additional 6,974,347 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 77,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 0.40%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,538.52. The trade was a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.