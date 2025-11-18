Candriam S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 23,702 The Mosaic Company $MOS

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 88.8% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

